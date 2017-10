NO INJURIES: A vehicle has crashed into a shop at Boyne Island.

NO INJURIES: A vehicle has crashed into a shop at Boyne Island. Tessa Mapstone

EMERGENCY services have responded to a car crash on Boyne Island where a vehicle has crashed into a business.

The incident occurred just before 10.15 this morning on Centenary Dr.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics had assessed at least one patient on the scene but no one had needed treatment.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.