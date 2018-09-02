Menu
Fire and Emergency Service crews are working to control a blaze at Wooderson.
Matt Taylor
Breaking

BREAKING: 10 fire crews battling blaze near Calliope

Tegan Annett
by
2nd Sep 2018 12:01 PM | Updated: 1:10 PM

UPDATE 1.10pm: 

TEN fire crews are at the scene of a vegetation fire at Wooderson which broke out this morning. 

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman told The Observer it was a "fast moving" fire. 

Fire crews were called to a home at Potters Road to assist the home owner who feared the fire was edging closer to their property. 

They are now conducting back burning in the area. 

The fire was reported at 11.15am. 

EARLIER midday: 

MULTIPLE rural and urban fire crews are battling a vegetation fire near Calliope, which broke out this morning.

Two firefighters are on the scene at the Potters Rd, Wooderson fire, and six more are expected to arrive shortly. 

It's believed the fire is threatening a Potters Rd home.

Residents have been urged to close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If your property is under threat, call Triple Zero.

calliope fire queensland fire and emergency service vegetation fire
