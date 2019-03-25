BREAKING: Ute rolls over at Boyne Island
A UTE has rolled over at Boyne Island at about 5.40pm this evening.
The incident occurred near the Boyne Island Rd roundabout connecting Handley Dr and Malpas St across from the Boyne Island Tannum Sands Golf Course.
Police, ambulance and firefighter personnel are currently at the scene.
Ambos are working on someone at the scene. It's understood one occupant was ejected from the vehicle.
Boyne Island Rd is currently closed to outbound traffic heading toward Gladstone with a diversion in place at Handley Dr.
The road is currently littered with debris.
More to follow.