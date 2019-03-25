Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A ute has crashed on Boyne Island Rd near the Handley Dr roundabout. The outbound lane towards Gladstone is currently closed.
A ute has crashed on Boyne Island Rd near the Handley Dr roundabout. The outbound lane towards Gladstone is currently closed. Tegan Annett
Breaking

BREAKING: Ute rolls over at Boyne Island

MATT HARRIS
by
25th Mar 2019 6:00 PM

A UTE has rolled over at Boyne Island at about 5.40pm this evening.

The incident occurred near the Boyne Island Rd roundabout connecting Handley Dr and Malpas St across from the Boyne Island Tannum Sands Golf Course.

Police, ambulance and firefighter personnel are currently at the scene.

Ambos are working on someone at the scene. It's understood one occupant was ejected from the vehicle.

Boyne Island Rd is currently closed to outbound traffic heading toward Gladstone with a diversion in place at Handley Dr.

The road is currently littered with debris.

More to follow.

boyne island car crash
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Man's sick Snapchat messages to mate's daughter

    premium_icon Man's sick Snapchat messages to mate's daughter

    News The court was told police seized Farrar's phone and found several Snapchat messages, photos and videos that indicated he and the child had sex.

    UPDATE: Major road still closed after truck roll over

    premium_icon UPDATE: Major road still closed after truck roll over

    News EMERGENCY services just arrived at the scene

    Community crows over Calliope's day

    premium_icon Community crows over Calliope's day

    News Calliope Roosters host Family Day at Bunting Park.

    HUMANITY OVER HATRED: Gladstone unites for Christchurch

    premium_icon HUMANITY OVER HATRED: Gladstone unites for Christchurch

    News Residents gather to show unity for Christchurch victims.