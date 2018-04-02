'Urgent priority': Both drivers taken to hospital after crash

Two drivers were injured in the crash.

1.20pm | TWO PEOPLE have been taken to Gladstone Hospital after two cars crashed at the corner of Breslin St and Dawson Highway.

One of the two ambulances that responded to the incident is reportedly being driven back by a Gladstone firefighter.

Police are blocking the road at Charles St and diversions are in place for cars driving toward Dawson Highway as both wrecks and emergency services are on the roadway.

Breslin St car crash: Emergency service crews are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the corner of Dawson Hwy and Breslin St at West Gladstone.

1.10pm | TWO Queensland Ambulances have arrived at the scene of a two vehicle crash at West Gladstone.

Two cars, a white hatchback and a blue/green sedan have been seriously damaged.

Two drivers are in the hands of paramedics.

1pm | POLICE have reportedly sent out an "urgent priority" request to Queensland Ambulance Service in response to a two-vehicle crash at Dawson Hwy and Breslin St.

It is believed two drivers have been injured in the crash, which happened just metres from the Gladstone Fire Station.

Paramedics are preparing to transport one woman to hospital after a two-vehicle crash at the corner of Breslin St and Dawson Highway. Matt Taylor

Both vehicles have reportedly had their batteries isolated and fireys are now assisting with first aid on the people involved in the crash.

Two ambulances are en route.

This is a developing story. Information will be updated.