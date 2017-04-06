27°
BREAKING: Up to 100 construction jobs to come from aged care project

Chris Lees | 6th Apr 2017 11:17 AM
An artist's impression of the aged care facility.
An artist's impression of the aged care facility. contributed

MERCY Aged Care Services says the residential aged care facility at the TAFE site on Derby St could be operating within two years of approval of the relevant licenses.

The project will be run by Mercy at the CQUniversity facility and students will be able to train at the centre.

Executive office/director of nursing Lesley Schneider said planning, design and construction jobs were expected to start in the second half of the year.

"Initially construction of the 60 bed aged care facility will involve 30 to 50 jobs ramping up to 100 at the peak of construction, which could take 12 months,” she said.

"New aged care related jobs for the facility and the region will be initially in the vicinity of 70 full-time, part-time and casual positions.”

Ms Schneider said the SoGlad Health and Aged Care precinct offered potential for synergies with services at Mercy Health's existing Mater Hospital, which is co-located with Gladstone Hospital.

"Mercy Health is leading the design of the allied health (including therapy), aged care and senior living components within the precinct to ensure they maximise the core themes of wellness, supported care and community,” she said.

"At this stage the facilities will include an innovative 60 bed residential aged care facility (contingent upon success with our Commonwealth bed application), with plans to expand to allied health facilities and eventually a range of seniors independent and supported accommodation and retirement living units.”

The type of aged care at the "intergenerational” facility is still to confirmed.

However Ms Schneider said there was potential for:

Day therapy, respite and other allied health support

Care delivered to a standard equal of not better than offered in the larger cities

Opportunity to remain connected with family and friends

Couples will be able to remain together

"Our vision is to create a connected supportive community where older people engage with the young, families with students, learning is a focus of every age, the frail can undertake therapy in the same gym as someone training for a race, where older retirees can walk down to watch a school athletics carnival or local football match as well as participate in craft activities run by the local pre-school,” Ms Scheider said.

Gladstone Observer
