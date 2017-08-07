Students evacuated after fire alarm sounds at CQUniversity

CQUniversity students were evacuated from a building on campus this afternoon. Two fire crews were on scene.

UPDATE: Both Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews have left the scene after finding no cause for the fire alarm at CQUniversity this afternoon.

3.25pm: STAFF and students at CQUniversity Gladstone were evacuated from a building on campus this afternoon.

Two Queensland Fire and Emergency Services unites arrived at the campus shortly after 2.45pm to reports of a fire alarm sounding.

Everyone in the building was evacuated after which fire crews investigated the area.

A QFES spokeswoman said crews found nothing relating to a possible fire in or around the building.

"No further assistance from responding units was required," she said.

Updates to follow.