BREAKING: Two vehicles crash on Bruce Highway bridge

CRASH SCENE: Two vehicles have collided on a bridge on the Bruce Highway south of Marmor. Google Maps

EMERGENCY services vehicles are on their way to the scene of a crash near Marmor on the Bruce Highway.

Early reports suggest the accident that involved two vehicles and four occupants had occurred on a bridge on Twelve Mile Ck, south of Marmor, about 2.20pm.

One vehicle was believed to have rear-ended another.

Two motorists are understood to be injured with early reports suggesting one is suffering chest pain and the other shoulder pain.

No one is trapped inside the vehicles.

The northbound lane of the Bruce Highway is currently blocked.

More to follow.