UPDATE: Minor two-vehicle crash at Gladstone Central

Ambulances were called to the scene at Hirstglen yesterday. Trevor Veale
Sarah Steger
by

UPDATE: NO INJURIES resulted from the minor two-vehicle crash at Gladstone Central this afternoon.

QAS left the scene shortly after arriving.

1.35pm: TWO cars have crashed at the corner of Glenlyon St and Gladstone Port Access Rd this afternoon.

Gladstone police have responded after reports of a two-vehicle traffic incident came in about 1.30pm.

Queensland Ambulance Services are believed to be en route to the scene.

Police are currently at the crash-site, conducting traffic control and attending the incident.
 

