UPDATE: One in hospital after two vehicle crash
UPDATE 1:22PM:
ONE PERSON was taken to hospital following a two vehicle crash in West Gladstone.
A QAS spokeswoman said there were three people were treated.
She said one patient was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition and the other two declined assistance.
A Queensland Police spokesman said the two vehicles were a Subaru wagon and a Hyundai Getz.
EARLIER 12:48PM:
A TWO vehicle crash has been reported in West Gladstone.
Queensland Ambulance and other emergency services were called to Palm Drive and Starmer Court at 12.10pm.
A QAS spokesman said the crew had not requested back up which was a "good indicator" injuries were not serious.
More to come.