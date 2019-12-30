UPDATE: One in hospital after two vehicle crash

UPDATE 1:22PM:

ONE PERSON was taken to hospital following a two vehicle crash in West Gladstone.

A QAS spokeswoman said there were three people were treated.

She said one patient was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition and the other two declined assistance.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the two vehicles were a Subaru wagon and a Hyundai Getz.

EARLIER 12:48PM:

A TWO vehicle crash has been reported in West Gladstone.

Queensland Ambulance and other emergency services were called to Palm Drive and Starmer Court at 12.10pm.

A QAS spokesman said the crew had not requested back up which was a "good indicator" injuries were not serious.

More to come.