Ambulance generic.
News

UPDATE: One in hospital after two vehicle crash

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
30th Dec 2019 12:48 PM | Updated: 1:29 PM
UPDATE 1:22PM:

ONE PERSON was taken to hospital following a two vehicle crash in West Gladstone. 

A QAS spokeswoman said there were three people were treated. 

She said one patient was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition and the other two declined assistance. 

A Queensland Police spokesman said the two vehicles were a Subaru wagon and a Hyundai Getz. 

 

EARLIER 12:48PM:

A TWO vehicle crash has been reported in West Gladstone.

Queensland Ambulance and other emergency services were called to Palm Drive and Starmer Court at 12.10pm. 

A QAS spokesman said the crew had not requested back up which was a "good indicator" injuries were not serious.

More to come.

