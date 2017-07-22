UPDATE: Three-vehicle crash, man rushed to hospital, road reopened

12.40pm: A GLADSTONE police spokeswoman has confirmed the man injured in the three-vehicle crash at South Gladstone this morning was not a cyclist.

"We got told by QAS he was a cyclist as well," she said.

"He was definitely a driver of one of the cars though."

The road has been reopened and all police crews have left the scene.

12.13pm: A QUEENSLAND police spokesperson said the man that was seriously injured near the duck ponds at South Gladstone this morning was possibly on his bike when he was struck by a passing car.

The incident at Glenlyon and Eden St is still in the hands of Queensland police.

11.46am: A QAS spokeswoman has confirmed one middle-aged man has been urgently taken to hospital after the two-vehicle crash at Glenlyon St this morning.

"There were a number of people who needed assistance ...Someone who witnessed it (the accident) may be upset ... but we have no crews to spare so we only transported the emergent patient," she said.

Duck Ponds crash:

11.20am: ONE patient has been lifted onto a stretcher and rushed to hospital by paramedics after a two-vehicle crash at Glenlyon St.

An on-scene witness has confirmed emergency responders are talking to several more people sitting on the side of the road next to the duck ponds at South Gladstone.

Gladstone police crews have requested additional ambulances to attend the incident next to the fitness track.

The two vehicles involved in the crash are a Silver Toyota Hilux and a blue Suzuki.

Both cars are significantly damaged.

Traffic is being diverted from Ferris St and at the Glenlyon St intersection.

The entire road has been blocked.

Police advise a delay of 20-30 minutes.

11am: QUEENSLAND Ambulance Services and Fire and Emergency Services have just arrived at the scene of a crash at South Gladstone.

A man has reportedly suffered head injuries in the traffic accident at the duck ponds on Kellett St.

It is confirmed Queensland police are currently investigating two vehicles, however, there are reports a third vehicle may have been involved in the incident.

Police are also on their way to intersections at Breslin and Glenlyon St and Tank and Glenlyon St for traffic control.

Updates to follow.