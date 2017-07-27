26°
UPDATE: Two-vehicle crash, patient transported, road cleared

Sarah Steger
| 27th Jul 2017 9:00 AM
AMBULANCE: Emergency Services
AMBULANCE: Emergency Services Paul Donaldson BUN200517EMERGENC

9.15am: TWO QFES units have removed the vehicles involved in a crash at West Gladstone this morning from the roadway.

The fireys received a triple zero call about a two-vehicle crash near the railway line at Blain Dr. about 8.45am.

"When we arrived on scene they confirmed it was a two-vehicle traffic crash ... Queensland police and ambulance were already on scene ... one person was being assessed by paramedics," a QFES spokesman said.

After the initial investigation, the two fire crews proceeded to make the area safe.

"Our role lay with disconnecting the battery and making sure no fluids were leaking from the vehicle."

At 9am one patient was transported to Gladstone Hospital. 

9am: QUEENSLAND police, fire and emergency services and one ambulance have responded to a two vehicle crash at the railway lines at West Gladstone.

Police were contacted at 8.40am and arrived at the crash at Blain Dr shortly after.

All patients are out of their vehicles.

Paramedics are currently assessing patients now, with one casualty complaining of chest pain.

Updates to follow.

 

Topics:  breaking news gladstone region police qas qfes

