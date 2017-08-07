CRASH: Two women taken to hospital with chest, leg injuries

11.50am: Both female patients have been taken to Gladstone Hospital.

The women, one of which is in her 20s, were both having problems breathing after a two-vehicle crash at Burua.

The car they were in was significantly damaged in the accident and both women suffered injuries to their chests and lower legs.

Both vehicles have been removed from Dawson Hwy.

Police are still on scene.

