UPDATE: Two people hospitalised in crash along Sun Valley Rd

11.25am |

ACTING Station Officer Chris Beasley has revealed how the two-vehicle crash, which has left both lanes of Sun Valley Rd blocked, unfolded.

The officer said about 10.15am, a black Mitsubishi was driving along Sun Valley Rd when a Great Wall, which was parked on the side of the road, pulled out, causing both vehicles to collide.

"The Great Wall received little to no damage and the Mitsubishi Outlander had damage to the front-end of the vehicle," Act Station Officer Beasley said.

The road will be closed for another 20 minutes while the tow truck is en route to the crash site.

Two vehicles have collided along Sun Valley Rd this morning Tegan Annett

11am |

A SMASHED up SUV in the middle of the road has left both lanes of Sun Valley Rd closed to all traffic.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash near the entrance of Glenlyon Rd this morning.

Initial reports are two patients involved in the crash have been transported by QAS to Gladstone Hospital for shock.

Fire and Emergency Services crews have made the area safe and have also left the site of the crash, leaving the scene in the hands of police.

Police can be seen speaking to a male witness on the side of the road.

It is believed the other vehicle involved in the crash is a jeep.

Updates to follow.

Two vehicles have collided along Sun Valley Rd Tegan Annett

10.45am |

TWO vehicles have collided along Sun Valley Rd this morning.

About 10.20am, Queensland Police Service responded to reports of a traffic accident in the Sun Valley/Kin Kora area.

A QPS spokesman said one of the two vehicles is still in the middle of the road and is blocking traffic.

He said all passengers are outside their cars, but that one is suffering shock as a result of the crash.

Initial reports are Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews are making the area safe while Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics attend to the people involved in the crash.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.