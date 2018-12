ACCIDENT: Two vehicle accident at Dawson Hwy, West Gladstone.

ACCIDENT: Two vehicle accident at Dawson Hwy, West Gladstone. Kobac/flickr/CCBY2.0

QUEENSLAND Police Service is on the scene at a two vehicle crash at the intersection of the Dawson Hwy and Far St, West Gladstone.

Emergency services attended to the scene around 10.20am.

Two lanes of the Dawson Hwy were closed.

This is a breaking news story, more to come.