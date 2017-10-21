UPDATE: Four hospitalised after Dawson Hwy crash

12:52PM: BOTH vehicles involved in the crash near the Calliope range have suffered extensive damage.

A Landcruiser towing a trailer has left the road and rolled, while a smaller vehicle has had its front completely torn off and remains near the road.

What appeared to be gas bottles have been removed from either the Landcruiser or its trailer and fire crews are working to make the area safe.

The Dawson Hwy remains closed due to debris across the road, and it is expected to remain closed for some time.

Traffic is now backed up to the bridge over Running Creek on the eastern side of the range.

Dawson Hwy crash closes highway: BACKED UP: Traffic is closed in both directions on the Dawson Hwy west of Calliope.

12.31PM: FOUR people are being transported to hospital after a serious head-on collision on the Dawson Hwy west of Calliope.

A middle-aged woman is currently being treated at the scene by paramedics for a concussion and some lacerations to her head.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said she will soon be taken by helicopter to a nearby hospital.

Three males have also been transported to Gladstone Base Hospital by ambulance, one with lacerations to his arm and the others with minor injuries.

11:35AM: TRAFFIC is currently blocked in both directions at the scene of a head-on crash on the Dawson Hwy.

Both cars involved in the crash have suffered excessive damage, and one has reportedly rolled over during the incident.

All three emergency services are now in attendance, and paramedics are assessing one person at the scene.

10.52AM: EMERGENCY services are responding to a two-vehicle crash on the Dawson Hwy west of Calliope.

One vehicle has reportedly rolled over and is lying on the highway at the bottom of the eastern side of the range.

The extent of any injuries is so far unknown.

Fire crews have been called to the crash but are yet to arrive at the scene.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.