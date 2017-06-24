BREAKING: Two-vehicle crash on Dawson Highway

12.10pm:

A MALE is being taken to Biloela Hospital after he was involved in a two-vehicle crash about three kilometers from Biloela toward Calliope.

A QAS media spokesman said the male and a female were treated at the scene of the crash on Dawson Hwy, but the trip to the hospital was purely precautionary.

"He's experiencing some pain," the spokesperson said.

12pm:

POLICE crews have arrived on scene of a traffic crash after two vehicles crashed on the Dawson Highway near Biloela at 11:45am.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Tognolini Baldwin Rd and Dawson Hwy.

11.50am:

QUEENSLAND ambulance services are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the Dawson Highway.

A Fire Communications spokeswoman has confirmed police have not yet arrived at the scene of the crash at the intersection of Tognolini Baldwin Rd and Dawson Hwy.

"One of the cars was pulling a caravan which is now on its side," she said.

QAS crews are currently at the scene, however, no injuries have been reported yet.

"All passengers are out of their vehicles," the spokeswoman said.

Updates to follow.