BREAKING: Two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy injures woman

EMS Units attending/responding Bruce Highway RTC from Miriam Vale at Logan Road, #colosseum #qldtraffic — QESMedia (@QESMedia) October 9, 2017

2.30pm | ONE ambulance is on scene at the crash near Miriam Vale on the Bruce Hwy.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said they were attending to one female patient who was complaining of minor neck pain.

"We are not sure yet if she'll be transported (to hospital)," he said.

2.10pm | POLICE are responding to reports of a two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy near Miriam Vale.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said they were called to the incident about 1.55pm.

"One woman is complaining of neck pain," she added.

Police have not yet arrived on scene.

Updates to follow.