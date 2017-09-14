BREAKING: Power pole down at Barney Point

LINES DOWN: Fire fighters and paramedics attended the scene of a single vehicle crash which brought down a power pole at a Barney Point intersection.

TWO separate traffic incidents have occurred within minutes of each other on Gladstone roads this afternoon.

Police are currently on scene a power pole has been brought down at the corner of Toolooa St and Eden St.

Initial reports of the single-vehicle incident came in about 4.30pm.

The passengers of the car included a woman and two small children, who were not seriously injured - just "a bit shaken up" according to those on scene.

Paramedics are currently assessing the woman and children, while fire fighters make the area safe.

An Ergon Energy utility has also arrived.

The power pole is lying on the footpath on Eden St and appears to have been disconnected.

Updates to follow.

FIRST CRASH: A minor incident between two vehicles at the corner of the Dawson Hwy and Breslin St resulted in no injuries, but at least one vehicle was towed. Andrew Thorpe

Ten minutes prior to the Barney Point crash, police attended the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the corner of the Dawson Hwy and Breslin St.

The vehicles have been removed from the road and the area made safe.

An ambulance crew en route to the scene was turned around after it became apparent there were no injuries to any of the passengers.

The scene was left in the hands of Queensland police at 4.30pm.