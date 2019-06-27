Menu
Michael Marston - ePixel Images
BREAKING: Two men in hospital after serious crash on Cap Hwy

Aden Stokes
by
27th Jun 2019 6:45 AM
TWO men are in hospital following a single vehicle traffic crash in Comet last night.

About 8:30pm, emergency services were called to a single vehicle crash on the Capricorn Highway, about five kilometres west of Emerald.

Early investigations indicate the car was travelling from Blackwater towards Emerald and had lost control causing the car to roll multiple times before catching on fire.

On arrival, emergency services found the two occupants outside the car.

The driver, a 37-year-old man from Emerald, was transported to Emerald Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The passenger, a 24-year-old man from Blackall, was transported to Emerald Hospital and later flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with serious head injuries. He remains in a critical condition.

The highway was closed for about two hours.

The forensic crash unit will continue to investigate.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

