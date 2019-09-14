Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
uber on maggie
uber on maggie
News

BREAKING: Two men dead after tragic boating accident

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
14th Sep 2019 9:50 AM | Updated: 10:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO men have tragically died after their boat collided with an object at high-speed north of Yeppoon last night.

Another boat discovered the Sailfish 3000, a six-metre aluminium catamaran, drifting near the mouth of Island Head Creek at Shoalwater around 11.30pm.

Water police attended the scene, and preliminary inquiries revealed the boat hit an object at speed and two men died because of the collision.

The two deceased men were found in the vessel and were the only people on-board.

The vessel suffered significant damage to the front, below the water line.

Police investigations are continuing.

boating accident death editors picks police shoalwater yeppoon
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Perfect combination of convenience and character

    premium_icon Perfect combination of convenience and character

    News How this 100-year-old house from Cleveland, Brisbane ended up in Gladstone’s backyard.

    $5million port projects

    premium_icon $5million port projects

    News GLADSTONE Ports Corporation is on the ‘verge of unprecedented opportunity’ with two...

    ‘We need to reopen the area’: GP takes concerns to Canberra

    premium_icon ‘We need to reopen the area’: GP takes concerns to Canberra

    News Empty medical rooms are exposing Gladstone’s doctor shortage which experts warn...

    More than 30 homes open in ‘super weekend’

    premium_icon More than 30 homes open in ‘super weekend’

    News EXPECT to see Real Estate agents all over Gladstone this weekend.