Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS.
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS. Bev Lacey
News

Breaking: two injured in Tannum accident

Gregory Bray
by
1st Dec 2018 4:01 PM

Paramedics have transported two people to Gladstone Hospital after a two vehicle incident on Tyson Crescent and Hampton Drive in Tannum Sands.

Both patients are in a stable condition with minor injuries.

accident gladstone hospital tannum sands
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Fire Alert Updates: Police investigate as new fires start

    Fire Alert Updates: Police investigate as new fires start

    Environment WHILE nature is causing catastrophe across the state, human thugs are suspected of causing some of the fires.

    Bikes roared as temps soared on toy run

    premium_icon Bikes roared as temps soared on toy run

    News The annual Toy Run has been held since 1993.

    • 1st Dec 2018 5:00 PM
    BREAKING: Child injured in motorcycle accident Tannum Sands

    BREAKING: Child injured in motorcycle accident Tannum Sands

    News Rescue helicopter is enroute.

    • 1st Dec 2018 4:57 PM
    Acting Prime Minister tours fire ravaged areas

    premium_icon Acting Prime Minister tours fire ravaged areas

    News Mount Larcom, Miriam Vale and Agnes Water were on his agenda.

    • 1st Dec 2018 4:35 PM

    Local Partners