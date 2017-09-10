25°
News

UPDATE: Fires lit along Dawson Hwy now under control

Sarah Steger
by

UPDATE: IT HAS been confirmed by a FireComms spokeswoman both fires are under control.

6pm: POLICE are responding to reports of a woman running along Dawson Hwy lighting fires.

It is believed at least two separate fires have already been lit, with a grassy area about one kilometre from Calliope and another about 500 metres away, alight. 

Calliope firies have reportedly started working on the blazes, blackening out the area.

Traffic control is in place as heavy smoke is reportedly impacting the main road.

Updates to follow.

Topics:  breaking news dawson hwy fire qfes

Gladstone Observer
