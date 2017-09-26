30°
BREAKING: Two cars crash on Bruce Hwy near Miriam Vale

Tegan Annett
by

DRIVERS travelling south of Miriam Vale have been warned to expect delays after two cars crashed on the Bruce Hwy.

Emergency services are en route to the crash, reportedly five kilometres south of the Colosseum.

Police, Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are attending the crash after it was reported around 5.30pm.

There are reportedly no injuries.

One car is partially blocking an overtaking lane and a Queensland Police spokesperson said drivers should expect delays.

