BREAKING: Two cars collide near Gladstone CBD

A red vehicle has crashed into a pole outside Rex Silver Insurance Brokers in Gladstone after a white ute collided with the car. Jessica Perkins

Emergency crews were called to the accident at about 11am.

Gladstone Police sergeant Paul Griffiths said a red sedan was travelling up Auckland St when a white ute came through the intersection of Herbert St and Auckland St.

He said the ute collided with the front driver's side of the other vehicle.

A woman and two children in the red vehicle were unharmed.

The man who was driving the white ute has been taken to hospital for observation.

Sgt Griffiths said police believe the driver of the white ute didn't come to a complete stop at the stop sign on Herbert St.

The power is currently being disconnected above the business.

Sgt Griffiths said it is important that road users take extra care while driving.

"Use a lot of caution - particularly when there are children in vehicles and also they must observe the stop signs,” he said.

"It's very important to stop, come to a complete stop and make sure its clear before entering an intersection.”