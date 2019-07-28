UPDATE: Six escape injury after two car smash

Six people escaped injury after a head-on collision at Glen Eden.

UPDATE: SIX people have escaped injury after a head-on collision at Glen Eden this afternoon.

At around midday, emergency services were called to the intersection of Glenlyon and Kirkwood Rds.

Gladstone Police Sergeant Paul Griffiths said police will allege the driver of one vehicle disobeyed a red arrow when turning in to Glenlyon Rd from Kirkwood Rd.

"The vehicle going the opposite direction has collided with the front of the other vehicle," Sgt Griffiths said.

Ambulance crews conducted precautionary checks on a woman and young children involved in the crash.

"There were no other major injuries," he said.

Sgt Griffiths reminded drivers to concentrate on the road.

"One of the fatal five is distraction," he said.

"Just make sure that you do take caution on any intersection and make sure you look at the traffic lights."

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a two-car crash at the intersection of Glenlyon and Kirkwood Rds.

The crash was reported about midday.

Gladstone Police, Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Fire and Emergency Service cres are at the scene.

There were no entrapments.

The road is not closed, but police officers are conducting traffic management.