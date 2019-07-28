Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Six people escaped injury after a head-on collision at Glen Eden.
Six people escaped injury after a head-on collision at Glen Eden. Mark Zita
News

UPDATE: Six escape injury after two car smash

Mark Zita
by
28th Jul 2019 12:25 PM | Updated: 1:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: SIX people have escaped injury after a head-on collision at Glen Eden this afternoon.

At around midday, emergency services were called to the intersection of Glenlyon and Kirkwood Rds.

Gladstone Police Sergeant Paul Griffiths said police will allege the driver of one vehicle disobeyed a red arrow when turning in to Glenlyon Rd from Kirkwood Rd.

"The vehicle going the opposite direction has collided with the front of the other vehicle," Sgt Griffiths said.

Ambulance crews conducted precautionary checks on a woman and young children involved in the crash.

"There were no other major injuries," he said.

Sgt Griffiths reminded drivers to concentrate on the road.

"One of the fatal five is distraction," he said.

"Just make sure that you do take caution on any intersection and make sure you look at the traffic lights."

Emergency services are at the scene of a two-car crash at the intersection of Glenlyon and Kirkwood Rds.
Emergency services are at the scene of a two-car crash at the intersection of Glenlyon and Kirkwood Rds. Mark Zita

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a two-car crash at the intersection of Glenlyon and Kirkwood Rds.

The crash was reported about midday.

Gladstone Police, Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Fire and Emergency Service cres are at the scene.

There were no entrapments.

The road is not closed, but police officers are conducting traffic management.

car crash gladstone police queensland ambulance service queensland fire and emergency services
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Power restored to residents in West Gladstone

    premium_icon UPDATE: Power restored to residents in West Gladstone

    News Ergon Energy were made aware of the outage just after 8.30am.

    We're looking for Gladstone's favourite personal trainer

    We're looking for Gladstone's favourite personal trainer

    News The Observer has put the call out for readers to nominate their PT

    PHOTOS: Candlelight vigil a sign of hope against cancer

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Candlelight vigil a sign of hope against cancer

    News The candlelight vigil was a moving tribute.

    'No other option': Gladstone medical bus to close

    premium_icon 'No other option': Gladstone medical bus to close

    Health Dwindling passenger numbers prompt closure.