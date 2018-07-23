Menu
Two cars have crashed on the Bruce Hwy near Miriam Vale.
Two car crash on Bruce Hwy, near Miriam Vale

Tegan Annett
23rd Jul 2018 11:55 AM

UPDATE 12.15pm: 

ONE lane of the Bruce Hwy is closed south of Miriam Vale after a nose-to-tail crash earlier this morning. 

The crash happened near Walily Creek, between Miriam Vale and Gin Gin. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said a woman was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition with non life-threatening injuries. 

Queensland Police said one lane of the Bruce Hwy, north of the nearby road works, was closed. 

Council is conducting traffic control. 

Earlier 11.55am: 

EMERGENCY services are responding to a two car crash on the Bruce Highway between Miriam Vale and Gin Gin.

The crash was reported at 10.50am, south of Miriam Vale near Walily Creek.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said it's believed the crash was on the south bound lane.

