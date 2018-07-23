Two car crash on Bruce Hwy, near Miriam Vale
UPDATE 12.15pm:
ONE lane of the Bruce Hwy is closed south of Miriam Vale after a nose-to-tail crash earlier this morning.
The crash happened near Walily Creek, between Miriam Vale and Gin Gin.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said a woman was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition with non life-threatening injuries.
Queensland Police said one lane of the Bruce Hwy, north of the nearby road works, was closed.
Council is conducting traffic control.
Earlier 11.55am:
EMERGENCY services are responding to a two car crash on the Bruce Highway between Miriam Vale and Gin Gin.
The crash was reported at 10.50am, south of Miriam Vale near Walily Creek.
A Queensland Police spokesperson said it's believed the crash was on the south bound lane.