BREAKING: Two cyclists hit by car on Gladstone Road

Two cyclists have been hit by a car on Gladstone Rd

8.55am: QUEENSLAND ambulance services are assessing two cyclists after a car hit them several minutes ago.

The casualties were riding their bikes on Gladstone Rd in Biloela when a vehicle collided with them.

Police and fire crews are currently at the scene, but no entrapments occurred due to the incident, a Fire Communications spokeswoman said.

Queensland ambulance services are currently dealing with two patients.

"It was a very low speed accident so there seems to be no injuries," a QAS spokesman said.

""They're a bit shaken, but we're not sure if they'll be transported to hospital or not."

Unconfirmed police reports say five minute traffic delays are expected.

The road has yet to be cleared.

Updates to follow.