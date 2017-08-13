UPDATE: Power station turbine fire, 500-degree oil spills

1.22pm: THE turbine on fire at Gladstone's power station at Callemondah has been extinguished, a FireComms spokeswoman has confirmed.

But, fire crews' jobs have only just begun as they now monitor the large amounts of boiling hot oil around the area.

"It's about 500 degrees ... so really really hot," the spokeswoman said in relation to the temperature of the oil on the ground.

The fire crews on site are now working to ensure the oil doesn't reignite, which is a possibility at such high temperatures.

The emergency response team has been called and authorities are liaising with the power station's management.

1.12pm: AT LEAST TWO Queensland FIRE and Emergency Services crews and two police crews are on scene where a turbine is on fire.

The power station at Hanson and Red Rover Rd has been flooded with various first responders.

So far, swamped officials have been unable to comment.

Updates to follow.