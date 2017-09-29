BREAKING: Truck rolls onto its side on Dawson Hwy

FILE PHOTO: Paramedics are responding to reports of a truck rollover 15km west of Calliope.

FILE PHOTO: Paramedics are responding to reports of a truck rollover 15km west of Calliope. David Nielsen

12:30PM: TWO MALES who were in the truck which rolled on the Dawson Hwy just before midday have escaped serious injury.

Police were called to the scene of the crash at 11.55am and are still in attendance.

The truck is on its side and "taking up some room on the highway", according to a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman.

One fire crew is also on scene, while others who were on their way have been re-directed from the job - meaning it is unlikely the truck contains any potentially hazardous cargo.

Updates to follow.

(Note: Map does not show exact location of crash).

12.06PM: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a truck roll-over about 15km west of Calliope.

A truck is believed to have rolled onto its side on the Dawson Hwy.

Ambulance crews have been notified of the incident and are on their way, according to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.