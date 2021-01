Emergency services have been called to a truck rollover in Banana. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Emergency services have been called to a truck rollover in Banana. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Emergency services are on scene at a truck rollover in Banana.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the Leichhardt Hwy at 9.28am Thuresday to a B-Double that had rolled over.

She said the driver was out of the truck and was shaken but not injured.

She said the truck was partly blocking the roadway, near the Mile Creek bridge.

Ambulance and fire fighters are on route.

More to come.