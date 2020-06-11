BREAKING: Road closed after truck rollover in Toolooa

The scene of a truck rollover at Toolooa St and Derby St, Gladstone.

The scene of a truck rollover at Toolooa St and Derby St, Gladstone.

UPDATE 1.24pm:

The truck driver has just been released from the wreckage.

He was seen moving his legs and has been fitted with a neck collar.

Additionally, a small amount of diesel has spilled from the wreckage.

QFES firefighters are shovelling sand spilled on the road to cover the spill.

UPDATE 1.00PM:

The driver of the east bound Freightliner truck was turning onto Derby Street off Toolooa Street when he rolled the semi trailer carrying sand.

He remains trapped in the wreckage as QFES work to free him.

Police, QFES and QAS paramedics are in attendance.

Traffic continues to flow on one lane in both directions along Toolooa Street.

Derby Street remains blocked to traffic.

EARLIER 12.50PM:

PARAMEDICS are currently assessing the driver of a truck after it rolled on Toolooa St near Derbv St.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the driver is trapped inside the cabin but remains in a stable condition.

A Queensland Police Services spokeswoman said Derby St is closed after the truck spilt a load of soil on the road.

She said an excavator has been called to remove the dirt.

More to come.

EARLIER 12:43PM:

EMERGENCY services are on the scene of a truck rollover on Toolooa St near the intersection with Derby St in Gladstone.

A QAS spokeswoman said police and paramedics had just arrived at the scene and were checking to see if diesel is leaking from the truck.

The spokeswoman said the driver of the truck did not appear to have sustained any serious injuries.

More to come.