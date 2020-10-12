Menu
A truck has rolled onto its side near Banana tonight, closing the highway in both directions.
News

BREAKING: Truck on its side, debris all over road

Darryn Nufer
12th Oct 2020 8:50 PM
BREAKING 8.30PM: The Leichhardt Highway near Banana is closed in both directions following a truck rollover this evening.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a light-rigid truck had come to grief 10km north of Banana, in Central Queensland.

“The highway is currently closed in both directions to all traffic,” she said.

“The truck is blocking the highway.

“It’s a non-injury (crash), it’s just a traffic hazard.”

Reports from the scene indicate that debris is strewn all over the road, including gas bottles, gas cylinders and welding equipment.

Initial reports suggest the 30-year-old male driver was able to self-extricate from the truck.

Motorists are advised they can expect lengthy delays.

Gladstone Observer

