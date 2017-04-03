29°
BREAKING: Truck loses load of logs near Tannum

MATT HARRIS
| 3rd Apr 2017 6:07 PM
The truck was reportedly carrying logs.
The truck was reportedly carrying logs.

BREAKING

A truck carrying pine logs has reportedly lost some of its load near Tannum Sands a short while ago.

Gladstone Police received a phone call at approximately 5:50pm informing them of the incident.

It's reported that two utes are currently pulled over on the side of the road assisting the truck driver with the lost load.

The road that the incident took place on is unknown at this stage.

Police from Tannum Sands station are currently on their way to the scene.

It is unknown if there are any injuries or potential traffic delays because of the incident.

More to follow...

