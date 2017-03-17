BREAKING: Bread truck bursts into flames near Gladstone

A SEMI-TRAILER believed to be carrying a load of bread and plastic baskets has burst into flames in Raglan.

FILE

Initial reports are that the trailer is on fire, which the driver has quickly disconnected from the truck.

Four fire crews are still rushing to the scene after receiving the alert at about 4.30pm, a Queensland Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said.

It is not yet known if anyone is injured. But a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics had not yet been called to a job in the area.

The truck is on Epala Rd.

More to come