THE Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have responded to an accident involving a B-Double at Gladstone-Monto Rd at Boyne Valley.

One person is trapped in the vehicle, and emergency services are currently stabilising the vehicle.

Ambulance and police are also on the scene.

The road is currently blocked in both directions.

This is a breaking news event, more to follow.