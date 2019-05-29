Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services are at the scene of a truck and ute crash near Kingaroy.
Emergency services are at the scene of a truck and ute crash near Kingaroy.
Breaking

TRAGIC: Second fatal accident in 48 hours

Matt Collins
by
29th May 2019 12:28 PM | Updated: 1:14 PM

A small community in Queensland's southwest is reeling with yet another fatal accident confirmed this afternoon.

The fresh tragedy follows a horror accident on Monday night in which a woman and her four small children were killed in a head-on collision with a truck.

This afternoon, a man has been killed following another incident with a truck.

LATEST: 1PM

A Queensland police officer on scene has confirmed the car crash at Benair this afternoon was a fatality.

The male driver of the ute, whose age is unknown at this time, died.

The truck driver has no serious injuries.

EARLIER: 12.33PM 

Queensland Ambulance spokesman advised police and emergency service vehicles were on the scene of the Benair crash.

Two people were being assessed by paramedics.

One has sustained critical injuries.

The second person has no serious injuries.

EARLIER: 12.15pm

A TRUCK and vehicle crash has been reported at Benair, 25km southwest of Kingaroy, this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said there were reports of a multi-vehicle crash on the corner of Reedy Creek Rd and Benair Rd.

At 12.15pm on Wednesday, May 29, the spokeswoman said people on scene had made the call to emergency services.

Drivers are urged to take caution if travelling in the area.

More information to follow.

More Stories

crash editors picks kingaroy south burnett fatal crashes truck crash
South Burnett

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Evacuation underway at Gladstone State High School

    BREAKING: Evacuation underway at Gladstone State High School

    News Queensland Police are responding to reports of a threat.

    • 29th May 2019 12:57 PM
    Get your frocks ready for a garden party

    premium_icon Get your frocks ready for a garden party

    News Proceeds from the event will go towards Koolyangarra Kindergarten

    • 29th May 2019 1:02 PM
    Woman filming 'gross' street act attacked by girlfriend

    premium_icon Woman filming 'gross' street act attacked by girlfriend

    News "You should have accepted other people would see

    • 29th May 2019 12:49 PM
    Teen cyclist hospitalised after Tannum Sands crash

    premium_icon Teen cyclist hospitalised after Tannum Sands crash

    News The pushbike collided with a car on major road

    • 29th May 2019 12:32 PM