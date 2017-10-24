UPDATE: Children, wife watch as paramedics treat father in crash

THANKFUL: The family of the ute driver say they are "very happy he's okay".

THANKFUL: The family of the ute driver say they are "very happy he's okay". Sarah Steger

5.45pm: BOTH vehicles have been cleared from Glenlyon Rd after they collided earlier this afternoon.

The road has been re-opened to all traffic and the diesel spill has been cleared up.

A QAS spokesman confirmed the driver of the truck was taken to Gladstone Hospital with a minor arm injury.

The ute driver refused transport to hospital.

Two-vehicle crash: Truck versus ute crash at Glenlyon Rd.

5.15PM: A TRUCK hauling a trailer has collided with a dual cab ute on Glenlyon Rd, about 100m from Derby/Breslin St.

All three emergency services are at the scene, and the drivers of both the ute and truck are out of their vehicles.

Firefighters are currently mopping up a large amount of diesel that has spilled from the prime mover.

ROAD CLOSED: A truck with a trailer and a dual cab ute have collided on Glenlyon Rd. Sarah Steger

Glenlyon Rd has been closed at the intersection and no traffic is being allowed through.

The wife and two children of the ute driver, a male who has not been seriously injured, arrived at the scene shortly after the incident.

"We're very happy he's okay," the ute driver's wife said.

"He called us from the accident to let us know he's fine."

The wife and mother of two said she was on her way to pick up her kids from swimming lessons when the incident occurred.

Two-vehicle crash at Glenlyon Rd: Truck versus ute crash at Glenlyon Rd.

"He dropped them off there earlier and was on his way back to work. Then this happened," she said.

It is unknown at this stage whether the truck driver has sustained any injuries.

The road is closed to all traffic in both directions.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.