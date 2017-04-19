BREAKING: Trinity College to double in size

EXPANDING: Trinity College will grow bigger and bigger in the future.

A SIX-STAGE expansion of Trinity College has been approved by Gladstone Regional Council.

Last year there were 364 students and about 22 staff at the school.

At the completion of stage six of the expansion, staff and student numbers will have more than doubled to 44 kindergarten pupils, 780 students and 50 staff.

The plan is proposed to be carried out over a period of 12-15 years.

There are 47 conditions attached to the approval.

It was approved at yesterday's council meeting unanimously.

There were two objections lodged by the public regarding the expansion, mostly concerning the impact of the additional traffic in the area.

Cr Glenn Churchill threw his support behind the plan.

"It's quite exciting that they are now planning for the future and the Gladstone Regional Council has supported it overwhelmingly,” he said.

Cr Churchill said it was a bit unusual to see a "master plan” like this from a school as usually expansions took place incrementally.

The school has been contacted for comment.