THE traffic lights on Glenlyon Rd and power in buildings Goondoon St are out.

At 1pm, lights across Gladstone briefly turned off before switching back on again in some areas. However, other places were less lucky and have their power remain switched off.

Police have been notified of the issue.

Sergeant Blake of the Gladstone Police Station said police would not conduct traffic control on Glenlyon Rd.

The Observer has contacted Ergon Energy for comment.

Updates to follow.