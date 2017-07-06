27°
UPDATE: Logging truck rolls onto side in crash

Sarah Steger
| 6th Jul 2017 11:53 AM

12.55pm: A MALE patient has suffered an abrasion to the head in a truck crash at Boyne Valley this morning.

A QAS spokeswoman said the man was not taken to hospital and the crew left the scene at 12.45pm.

Of the two QFES crews who responded to the accident, one has left the scene at the corner of Rushbrooke and Bowman Rd. 

The remaining QFES crew is currently examining the logging truck lying on its side.

It is still unknown how the truck will be recovered.

12pm: POLICE have arrived on scene where they reportedly found a logging truck lying on its side about 2km from Spring Creek.

A least one QAS crew is attending to a male patient who suffered injuries to his head in the crash.

11.53am: AT LEAST two Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on their way to a traffic accident at Boyne Valley.

QFES received reports of the single vehicle crash on the corner of Rushbrooke and Bowman Rd at about 11am this morning.

"It's quite a remote location, so it's taking all emergency crews a while to get there," a QFES spokeswoman said.

It is unclear how many Queensland Police crews are already at the scene, however, several are still en route.

A QAS spokeswoman said at least one ambulance is currently attending to a male patient.

The spokesman said the casualty is alert and conscious, but has suffered injuries to his head.

The severity of the man's head injuries is still unknown.

Updates to follow.

 

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  breaking news police traffic crash

