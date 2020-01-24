BREAKING: Two cars crash as region cops a downpour

Emergency services have been called to the crash at Harvey Road.

UPDATE 1.20pm:

A TEENAGER has been taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition after a two-car crash this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the woman suffered knee injuries.

The other driver involved did not require any treatment from paramedics.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and QAS have left the scene.

Police remain at the scene, but the cars are now off the road.

Earlier 1pm:

EMERGENCY services have been called to a two-car crash at Clinton.

The crash, at the corner of Harvey and Sundowner Rds, was reported around 12.45pm.

Queensland Police, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Queensland Ambulance Services have been called to the scene.

It's believed the two cars are still on the road and are causing traffic to build up.