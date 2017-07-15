UPDATE: Three-vehicle crash at Gladstone Central

Three-car collision at corner of Tank and Scenery Street

1.20pm: THE scene of a traffic accident has been made safe after three cars crashed at the corner of Tank and Scenery St.

One vehicle remains on the roadway at Scenery St, however the other two have been successfully removed from the road.

Queensland police will remain on scene while the final vehicle waits to be towed.

1.05pm: AT LEAST one patient is being assessed for injuries by paramedics at the corner of Tank and Scenery St according to a QAS spokesman.

One of the three vehicles involved in the crash at Gladstone Central has been removed from the roadway.

Another is blocking off Tank St.

Queensland police are currently waiting on a tow truck to remove the remaining vehicles from the middle of the road.

12.55pm: THREE cars have crashed into each other at the corner of Tank and Scenery St at Gladstone.

At least three Queensland Police crews are currently at the scene and are conducting initial checks of all three vehicles.

One lane at the corner of Tank St and Scenery St has been closed, with the three cars taking up a large portion of the road.

Queensland Ambulance Services arrived on scene at 12.45pm and are currently assessing patients.

Updates to follow.