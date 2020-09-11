Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
TRAFFIC CRASH: QFES, QPS and QAS attended a three vehicle crash in South Rockhampton this afternoon. Picture: Rae Wilson
TRAFFIC CRASH: QFES, QPS and QAS attended a three vehicle crash in South Rockhampton this afternoon. Picture: Rae Wilson
News

BREAKING: Three vehicle crash blocks lane of Bruce Highway

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
11th Sep 2020 1:55 PM | Updated: 2:24 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A NOSE-to-tail crash involving three vehicles has blocked a lane of the Bruce Highway in South Rockhampton.

The crash on Lower Dawson Rd was reported to authorities at 1.15pm.

Queensland Police said was one lane blocked but was unable to confirm the exact location of the crash or whether it was the north or southbound lanes which were impacted.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Queensland Ambulance confirmed there were no entrapments and the motorists involved were understood to have suffered only minor injuries.

Some of the impacted vehicles have been removed by tow trucks and the closed lane would open shortly.

More to follow.

More Stories

bruce highway crashes nose to tail tmbcrashes tmbemergency
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Illegal dumpings ‘skyrocket’ in Gladstone region

        Premium Content Illegal dumpings ‘skyrocket’ in Gladstone region

        News The council has released some concerning figures.

        Council renews reef guardian role

        Premium Content Council renews reef guardian role

        News HERE’S why it believes that is so important.

        Mount Larcom area photo competition launches

        Premium Content Mount Larcom area photo competition launches

        News Are you the region’s next most celebrated photographer?

        Environmental program reducing basin sediment

        Premium Content Environmental program reducing basin sediment

        News A $19.5 million Fitzroy Basin program will reduce up to 50,000 tonnes of sediment...