Breaking: Three people injured in ATV rollover

Paramedics are rushing to an ATV rollover at Benaraby where two girls, believed to be aged 12, are injured.

UPDATE 11:25am: TWO ambulances have transported three people to Gladstone Hospital after they were injured in an ATV rollover at Benaraby this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the patients were taken to the hospital just after 11am in a stable condition.

The extent of their injuries is not known at this stage, the spokesman said.

He said paramedics were called to the property, on Awoonga Dam Road at 10.15am, after a report two girls, aged 12, had been injured in an ATV rollover.

UPDATE 10:45am: THREE people have been injured in an ATV rollover at Benaraby,

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said two ambulances have arrived at the scene on Awoonga Dam Road.

The spokeswoman said paramedics are currently treating three people, whose ages and injuries have not been specified yet.

The patients are reportedly in a stable condition, the spokeswoman said.

INITIAL REPORT 10:30am:

TWO girls aged 12 have been injured when the ATV they were driving on private property has rolled at Benaraby this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were on their way to an address on Awoonga Dam Road, where two girls, believed to be both aged 12, have been injured.

The call was made to QAS at about 10.15am.

