Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

BREAKING: Three teens in custody after brutal brick attack

FRACTURED JAW: Three teenagers are in custody after a brutal attack at Barney Point.
FRACTURED JAW: Three teenagers are in custody after a brutal attack at Barney Point. File picture
Andrew Thorpe
by

THREE teenagers have been arrested and are being questioned by police over a brutal attack on a 31-year-old man in Gladstone early this morning.

The attack occurred at about 3.45am outside an address on Callide Crescent at Barney Point.

Police said the man became involved in an altercation with the three teenagers, during which he was repeatedly punched, kicked and assaulted with a brick.

The three teenagers were known to the man, according to police.

The victim managed to escape to his vehicle and flee the scene, though the windscreen and side of the vehicle were damaged during the incident.

He was taken to Gladstone Hospital, where he is receiving treatment for a fractured jaw and bruising to his chest and abdomen.

The three teenagers, two 18-year-old men and a 17-year-old man, were later arrested in Wood Street.

No charges have yet been laid.

MAP | Callide Crescent, Barney Point

Topics:  barney point gladstone crime gladstone hospital

Gladstone Observer
Local couple share what makes a marriage last for 50 years

Local couple share what makes a marriage last for 50 years

Carol and Allan Pease celebrated with family.

Hotspot's holiday rush short-lived for some businesses

ISLAND BECKONS: Bookings for the Lady Musgrave tour on 1770 Reef's vessel Emelie were full most days during the holiday period.

The recent holiday rush was shorter than previous years.

$200k saving just the beginning for council shake up

Gladstone city council building August 19, 2015. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

New structure will lead to savings for community, mayor says.

Gladstone Emergency Department among best in Queensland

BUCKING THE TREND: 97 per cent of all emergency department patients at Gladstone Hospital were seen within the clinically recommended time last month.

New figures place Gladstone Hospital among the best in the state.

Local Partners