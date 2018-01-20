BREAKING: Three teens in custody after brutal brick attack

FRACTURED JAW: Three teenagers are in custody after a brutal attack at Barney Point.

THREE teenagers have been arrested and are being questioned by police over a brutal attack on a 31-year-old man in Gladstone early this morning.

The attack occurred at about 3.45am outside an address on Callide Crescent at Barney Point.

Police said the man became involved in an altercation with the three teenagers, during which he was repeatedly punched, kicked and assaulted with a brick.

The three teenagers were known to the man, according to police.

The victim managed to escape to his vehicle and flee the scene, though the windscreen and side of the vehicle were damaged during the incident.

He was taken to Gladstone Hospital, where he is receiving treatment for a fractured jaw and bruising to his chest and abdomen.

The three teenagers, two 18-year-old men and a 17-year-old man, were later arrested in Wood Street.

No charges have yet been laid.

MAP | Callide Crescent, Barney Point