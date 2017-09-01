Three hospitalised after major crash at Biloela intersection

AVOID: The scene of the crash at the intersection of Gladstone Rd and Kariboe St, Biloela.

UPDATE |

6.55pm: The intersection of Gladstone Rd and Kariboe St has been reopened.

No further updates on the condition of the three patients are expected tonight.

EARLIER |

6.04pm: THREE people have been rushed to Biloela Hospital after a crash at the intersection of Gladstone Rd and Kariboe St.

Emergency services are at the scene of the crash and are asking people to avoid the area.

At least two vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened shortly before 4.30pm.

Among the patients taken to hospital are two women, one suffering serious head, pelvic and leg injuries and the other suffering minor injuries, and an elderly male patient suffering from a medical condition.

All three were in a stable condition at the time they were transported, according to a QAS spokeswoman.

While details are still emerging about what exactly transpired at the scene, fire crews were called to the intersection at 4.28pm after receiving reports of a car "crashing into a commercial premises".

The woman with minor injuries was trapped in one of the vehicles until 5.13pm, when she was freed by fire fighters who removed a side door.

At one point fire fighters were using acrow prop support beams to hold up part of a storefront.

Updates to follow.