News

BREAKING: Three-car crash on busy Gladstone road

Three cars have crashed at Gladstone Benaraby Rd.
Three cars have crashed at Gladstone Benaraby Rd. Andrew Thorpe
Andrew Thorpe
Tegan Annett
by and

QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service and Gladstone Police are at the scene of a three-car crash at Gladstone Benaraby Rd.

The nose-to-tail crash was reported shortly after 3.30pm when the cars were travelling southbound near the Manning St intersection.

One person with injuries is being assessed by QAS.

Two Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews attended the crash, however were not needed because those involved were able to exit the vehicles before the officers arrived.

No traffic delays are expected as emergency vehicles and the cars involved in the crash were able to pull in to the parking lane.

Topics:  breaking gladstone benaraby rd gladstone police

Gladstone Observer

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

Live like a glamazon in these funky glamping teepees

ONCE upon a time camping was all about sandy sheets, mosquitos and a deflated air mattress...not anymore.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

BREAKING: Gladstone 'in the box seat' for storms, large hail

BREAKING: Gladstone 'in the box seat' for storms, large hail

The Bureau of Meteorology is expected to issue a severe storm warning later today.

  • News

  • andrewthorpe
  • 7th Nov 2017 2:58 PM

New takeaway store on the way for popular shopping centre

SOMETHING NEW: A new food place is going in at the Valley shops.

Work starts on new food joint at Gladstone shops

HARD HEADED: Man with bleeding gash resists help every step of way

A man with blood flowing down his arm from a gash to his head did not let police help him and resisted every step of the way.

Man with blood flowing from gash to head did not let police help him

Red Rover Rd hits raw spot as Council weigh up costs

Cr Kahn Goodluck.Photo Paul Braven / The Observer

Council debates balancing the budget or job creation

Local Partners