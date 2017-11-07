BREAKING: Three-car crash on busy Gladstone road

Three cars have crashed at Gladstone Benaraby Rd.

Three cars have crashed at Gladstone Benaraby Rd. Andrew Thorpe

QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service and Gladstone Police are at the scene of a three-car crash at Gladstone Benaraby Rd.

The nose-to-tail crash was reported shortly after 3.30pm when the cars were travelling southbound near the Manning St intersection.

One person with injuries is being assessed by QAS.

Two Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews attended the crash, however were not needed because those involved were able to exit the vehicles before the officers arrived.

No traffic delays are expected as emergency vehicles and the cars involved in the crash were able to pull in to the parking lane.