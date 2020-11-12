Menu
QPS officer. Photo: File
Two arrested after theft, injury at Stockland

Timothy Cox
Jacobbe Mcbride
12th Nov 2020 10:45 AM
UPDATE 11.30AM: BOTH men are now believed to be in custody.

INITIAL 10.45AM: POLICE have taken one man into custody and are chasing another, potentially armed, after an alleged theft at Stockland.

Police and paramedics rushed to the shopping centre in response to a theft and the injury of an elderly woman.

It is understood two young men snatched a bag before running through the car park towards Musgrave Street.

Paramedics arrived to help an elderly woman said to be injured.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

