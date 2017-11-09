Menu
BREAKING: Telstra mobile services down in region

Telstra customers living in and around Agnes Water are currently without mobile service after reports of a number of phones losing service this morning.
Sarah Steger
by

TELSTRA customers living in and around Agnes Water are currently without mobile service after reports of a number of phones losing service this morning.

About 8.50am, Agnes Water several residents took to Facebook after discovering they're mobile service was down.

They said their phones were not sending or receiving text messages and were unable to make or get calls either.

Another resident said her phone had SOS appearing at the top of the screen - the only calls she was able to make were to Emergency Services.

Telstra media advisor Ashley McDermid told The Observer the company is not aware of any outages in the region at this time, but is currently looking into what the problem is.

Updates to follow.

