Teens on the run after joyride, ditching stolen car

Channel 7 crews film the moment an alleged stolen vehicle is towed from a Redbank Plains street. Picture: 7 News

Channel 7 crews film the moment an alleged stolen vehicle is towed from a Redbank Plains street. Picture: 7 News

POLICE are hunting a group of teens alleged to have stolen a vehicle before dumping it and running away at Ipswich on Wednesday afternoon.

The vehicle, believed to be a yellow Holden Commodore, was reported stolen from a house at Doolandella on Wednesday morning.

Initial reports suggested the vehicle had crashed at Redbank Plains about 3.30pm.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the vehicle did not crash but had been abandoned on Benjamin Dr before the alleged offenders ran away.

The windows of the vehicle have reportedly sustained some damage.

Police said one of the young men involved has since been taken into custody.

Three others are yet to be located.

Polair were also tasked to the scene, along with multiple police units.

The vehicle in question has since been towed away.

Investigations are continuing.